Portsmouth (H) sold out and Ticket Exchange live

Our south coast derby against Portsmouth at St Mary's has now sold out, with extremely limited availability remaining in our Hospitality lounges and our Ticket Exchange now live.

The club would like to thank supporters for their incredible support both home and away so far this season, and for getting behind the team ahead of this highly anticipated fixture.

With the fixture now sold out, another strong atmosphere is expected at St Mary’s when the two sides meet.

A strong run of home form this season, including our 4-1 weekend win over Bristol City, means we remain unbeaten at home in the league.

General admission tickets have now sold out, but supporters who are no longer able to attend are encouraged to use the Ticket Exchange, which is now live.

Limited Hospitality Remaining

Hospitality remains the best way of obtaining tickets for this match. Limited availability remains across all lounges for the south coast derby. From premium dining and pitchside views, to club restaurants and sports bars, there's a Hospitality experience to suit every supporter, every occasion and every budget. Enjoy this highly anticipated fixture in style with friends, family, colleagues or clients.

Packages in the Saints Bar can be purchased online below.

Purchase Saints Bar

Due to limited availability, to purchase any other lounges, please contact the team on email: [email protected] or call: 02380 727 768 to learn more.

The lead booker for each group booking must have a previous booking history with the club, but this does not need to be a previous hospitality booking.

Ticket Exchange

The Ticket Exchange allows supporters who cannot attend the match to list their seat for purchase below.

List My Seat

Season Ticket holders will need to be logged into their account and select 'resale management' in the account page to list their tickets.

Listed tickets will appear in the regular ticket seat map and can be purchased below.

Purchase Tickets

The existing sales criteria applies to tickets made available through the exchange. Supporters must have booked a ticket for at least one competitive match between the 2020/21 and 2025/26 seasons.

Supporters who are unable to attend can list their ticket through the Ticket Exchange, receiving a credit equivalent to 1/23 of their Season Ticket value if it is purchased by another supporter. This also allows the club to ensure that the correct supporter details are held for each seat on matchday whilst giving any many Saints fans as possible to attend.

Random checks will be carried out at the turnstiles on the day of the match to ensure tickets and ID match the ticket holder. If they do not, entry will not be permitted.