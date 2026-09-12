Cyle Larin might be hogging the headlines for his flying form, but the striker was quick to praise a team effort after Southampton’s goal glut continued at St Mary’s.

Saints struggled in the early part of the game against a fresh Bristol City side who had enjoyed a clear week in their schedule, but Larin’s brace set Tonda Eckert’s men on their way to a 4-1 victory.

The scoreline arguably flattered the hosts, who scored two late goals to seal the points, taking Saints’ tally to 15 scored in only four home league games so far this season.

“It was a difficult game. I think mentally and physically it was tough, playing back-to-back games, and a lot of guys have played a lot of minutes, but I think we dug in,” Larin said, with Saints having also overcome Swansea in midweek, 3-1 at St Mary’s.

“We really had to fight for that one as a team, and then our quality came out and showed in the end. It was a team performance.”

Larin’s spectacular opener helped settle any nerves as the red-hot marksman found the top corner from 20 yards with a sumptuous left-footed strike.

“It’s up there – left foot and outside of the box, it’s up there,” he said, when asked where it ranks in his collection. “I think [it was important] just to give the team a boost of energy and get us going a bit.

“It was tough physically for the guys, but I think that first goal meant a lot for the team to keep going and keep pushing.”

Larin’s close-range second took his tally to eight goals for the season in all competitions, arriving soon after he was denied a free-kick after he was bundled over on the touchline.

“There was a lot of anger – I wasn’t getting any calls but you’ve got to play on,” he added. “I tried to keep my head, keep going and wait for the next chance, and I was not missing that goal. I’m just very happy to score and to give the team the win.”