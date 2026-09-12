Tonda Eckert hailed his players after Southampton fired four past Bristol City to maintain their perfect home record in the Sky Bet Championship.

Now six unbeaten in the league, St Mary's continues to be a fortress with four wins from four, including 15 goals scored and just four conceded.

After the visitors enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges, Cyle Larin scored a stunning opener to give Saints a half time lead.

Larin completed his brace after the restart before Lorent Tolaj reduced the arrears, quickly cancelled out by quick fire efforts from Kuryu Matsuki and Finn Azaz to wrap up the points.

Following a second win of the week, Eckert said: "It was clear for everyone to see that there is a team that has been playing midweek games now for a long block and a team that had a whole week to prepare.

"I think the energy levels were very different, especially at the beginning of the game and then you need to find a way. We took a little bit longer to find a way into the game, but that's what it is at times. You need to find a way.

"We adjusted a bit at half time. We had Flynn Downes who couldn't really run after one minute because he got an early knock. I think over the 90 minutes we had to do a lot more changes than we would normally like to do. But that's what it is. You always need to find a way.

"I think there were a couple of moments in the press that we needed to adjust. But more for the energy levels that were just different today. That's the reality. So big, big credit to the players to bring that game out. I just said that in the dressing room, it's true that the game belongs to the players."