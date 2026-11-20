Tonda Eckert issued a positive squad update ahead of Southampton’s clash with Derby on Saturday (3pm GMT).

In his first press conference after signing a new contract with the club, Eckert was in positive spirits but remained fully focused on his side's return to action at St Mary's.

"[The squad is] good, I think we have had one of the best training weeks that we've had all season so we're very happy with the training days we've had.

"The players have come back into the team in different stages this week, so the reintegration was quite individual on who could do which session, but we have the squad in a very good place and I'm sure they'll be ready for tomorrow."

Canadian striker Cyle Larin has spent the past few weeks working back up to full fitness after missing the final four games before the international break, and Eckert gave just two words to reassure Saints supporters on the striker's fitness.

How is he getting on? "Excellent." Is he fit? "Yes." were the simple answers to the questions posed at Staplewood.

Midfielder Caspar Jander also missed a trio of matches before the break with another injury flare up, but his hopes of a return have improved in the eyes of his Head Coach.

"Unfortunately Caspar was always having ups and downs, and in the games we've managed to have him on the pitch you've see the outcome so I think we're probably missing one of the best players in the league as good as we are in this department.

"Obviously if you compensate for a player of this quality there will always be games that becomes more apparent than others, but luckily he is good."

Finally, Keven Schlotterbeck was forced off against Preston two weeks ago with a serious shoulder injury and won't be available to return against Derby, but once more there was positive news on the defender's rehabilitation.

"Obviously it's been a serious injury so I would have wished that referee would have stopped the game in the moment we had a serious injury, for me it wasn't right." Eckert said.

"In terms of his revcovery it's gone as good as it can, and I'm sure he'll be back a lot quicker than some might expect."