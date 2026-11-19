Our Regional Partner, Village Hotel Club is Match Sponsor for our EFL Championship home fixture against Derby County.

This Saturday (12:30PM), we return from the November international break to host Derby County, aiming to extend a 17-match unbeaten run at home in the EFL Championship.

Tickets are selling fast. Don't miss your chance to join us at St Mary's Stadium:

Purchase Tickets

We're delighted to have the support of Village Hotel Club as Match Sponsor for this fixture. Fans can look forward to seeing some special Village Hotel Club prizes available during the half-time entertainment.

Find out more about Village Hotel Club on their website: village-hotels.co.uk