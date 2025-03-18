Jurić praises "incredible" Onuachu

Ivan Jurić praised Paul Onuachu after the striker scored his first St Mary’s goal against Wolves on Saturday.

Onuachu was still yet to find the net for Saints prior to Jurić’s December arrival, but now has three goals in his last eight Premier League outings, only four of which have been starts.

The tall Nigerian was introduced at half time in place of Mateus Fernandes with Saints trailing 1-0 at the weekend.

Wolves soon added a second shortly after half time before Onuachu’s 75th-minute reply, as he followed up Tyler Dibling’s shot that struck the post.

“He’s an incredible guy, always training hard,” Jurić said of Onuachu, who was also denied by the post against Wolves. “He has some good things and some bad things he can do better, but he’s one of those guys that is always working hard.

“I think we prepared a good game. I expected more from Mateus – for me he will have a great future because he’s a great guy, working hard and he gives us a lot this season, but in this first 45 minutes he didn’t do what I wanted from him. Paul scored and put more energy.”

Saints have now entered a period of 18 days between matches, returning to action with another home game against Crystal Palace, following the international break and Emirates FA Cup quarter-final weekend, on Wednesday 2nd April (7.45pm GMT).

On using the time to recharge, Jurić added: “We will work individually maybe a little bit more on some things, and rest a little bit to prepare us to finish the season well.”