The south coast derby is just one week away as Southampton FC Women prepare to face Portsmouth on a momentous evening at St Mary's Stadium.

The highly anticipated clash is set to take place during Women’s Football Weekend, a dedicated weekend which aims to shine a spotlight on the women’s game during the men’s international break, with the action unfolding on Saturday 22nd March, 5:30pm kick-off.

Tickets cost just £10 for adults and £4 for Under 18s with hospitality packages available to book as well.

The match has been moved to the Saturday evening 5.30pm kick-off slot, to ensure that everyone gets the chance to attend as we aim to break the club’s league attendance record for the second time this season.

Having already smashed it once in January 2025, with a 7,000+ crowd in January, there's no better fixture for Saints supporters to break a new league record for the Women's team.

It will be the first time the two sides have played each other at St Mary’s Stadium since Saints won the FA Women's National League South in 2022, and only the second time the south coast derby has been at St Mary’s in the women’s game.

Saints have already beaten Pompey twice this season, once in the league and then in the Subway Women’s League Cup, so the squad will be looking to make it three in row.

Commenting on the upcoming fixture, Director of Women’s Football, Marieanne Spacey-Cale said:

“We’re all excited for the team to be playing this fixture at St Mary's Stadium, and we know it’s a game the fans will have been patiently waiting for.

"The support from the fans and our local community this season has been brilliant, and with this game being on Women’s Football Weekend it's another opportunity to see that audience grow. We hope to see record crowds come out in support, cheering the side on from the stands.”

Ticketing information:

General tickets are on sale NOW

Knightwood Lounge hospitality packages available from £60 (+VAT) per person

