Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Johannes Spors as Group Technical Director.

Spors has a wealth of experience in European football, having held key roles at RB Leipzig, Vitesse Arnhem and Genoa, from where he was promoted to Global Sporting Director of the 777 Group. The 42-year-old will use that experience to support owners Sport Republic on football matters across the group.

Reporting to the club’s CEO, Phil Parsons, Spors will start his role on 15th February and be based at Staplewood Campus alongside Director of Football Operations Mark Bitcon, ensuring a cohesive approach to football strategy, player development, and performance.

His expertise in talent identification, recruitment strategy, and long-term squad development will be instrumental as the club looks to strengthen its football operations.

Johannes Spors said: “I’m excited to finally start work at Southampton. Saints are a club with a great history and commitment to developing players, not only in the Academy, but also at First Team level.

“I look forward to working with the team at Staplewood to build a strategy that helps bring success on the pitch.”