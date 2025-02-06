Southampton manager Ivan Jurić confirmed that Taylor Harwood-Bellis will miss Saturday's Emirates FA Cup clash against Burnley.

Speaking ahead of the fourth round tie at St Mary's, Jurić shared the news of his centre-back's absence after he was withdrawn at half-time in the Premier League win over Ipswich.

"We had a problem with Harwood-Bellis with his ankle, I was optimistic after the game against Ipswich but things are not going well. We will see for next week but for this game he won't be ready," the Croatian said.

Fellow defender Nathan Wood will be available for a return to the squad, however, as Jurić added concisely when quizzed about further availability.

"Woody's in, and that's it I think. Tyler Dibling? Yes he is available."

Captain Jack Stephens faces a return to the sidelines after his comeback at Portman Road lasted only 11 minutes last weekend, and will be monitored over the next couple of weeks as the only other absentee addressed.

"[Jack] is upset because he wants to help the team, he's captain. He gives a lot for the team so it's frustrating for him - we think it's not really bad like I was afraid after the match, but we will see over the next couple of weeks."