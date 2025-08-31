Jelert agrees season-long loan deal

Southampton Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of Danish defender Elias Jelert from Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old full-back has been a league champion in three of his four seasons as a professional player, winning back-to-back Superliga titles with FC Copenhagen.

After 97 appearances for the Danish club, Jelert moved to Galatasaray last summer, featuring 35 times in all competitions as he celebrated a league and cup double in Istanbul.

A Denmark international with three senior caps, Jelert has made 32 appearances in European club competitions, including games against Manchester City, Manchester United and Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, and tasted victory over eventual tournament winners Tottenham in last season’s UEFA Europa League.

In the summer, Jelert played in all three of Denmark’s matches in the European Under-21 Championship, taking his tally to 11 caps at that level.

Elias Jelert signs at Staplewood alongside Johannes Spors

Group Technical Director Johannes Spors said: “Elias is a versatile player who can play on the right or left side of defence, and has also played in midfield too, which is a great asset in adding to our squad depth.

“He is a player who has come from successful environments at FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray. Elias is used to winning, which is exactly the culture and mentality we are striving to build here at Southampton.”

Elias Jelert said: “I’m very happy. When I heard the interest from the start, I was like, ‘ok, I know the club from the Premier League, I know that the goal is to get back up and I want to be a part of that ride’.

“I think it’s very realistic to go back up, so for me it was a good plan.”

