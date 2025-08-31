Ahead of the 2025/26 season, Atlanta Primus has been named as the new Southampton FC Women's captain.

The midfielder arrived at the club in 2023 and made 19 appearances in her debut season, but spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Charlton Athletic.

However, after returning to the South Coast, Primus expressed a fresh determination to step up into the important role assigned to her.

"To be selected as captain is a huge honour, and a privilege to be able to lead the girls." she said, in her first interview as skipper.

"I'm excited, the club means a lot to me and I think I'm just ready to get out there, I'm ready for the season to start and I'm ready to show everyone and the fans what we're about this year."

New Head Coach Simon Parker also confirmed that summer signing Amy Goddard has been appointed as vice-captain, whilst Megan Collett has been handed a position amongst the new leadership team within the squad.

Join Atlanta and the squad on the opening day, as tickets for our clash with Ipswich Town are on sale. Saturday 6th September, 2pm, be in that number and show your support to kick of the Barclays WSL2 season!

