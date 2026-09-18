Jander set for south coast derby return

Tonda Eckert is “very sure” that Caspar Jander will be available for the south coast derby against Portsmouth next month, but says Southampton’s trip to Wrexham will come too soon for the midfielder to feature.

The German has not played since hobbling out of Saints’ pre-season win over Eastleigh back in July.

Eckert admits Jander won’t be involved when Saints head to North Wales for tomorrow’s clash with Wrexham (3pm BST), but a three-week international break will follow, giving the 23-year-old plenty of time to be ready for the sold-out derby at St Mary’s on Sunday 11th October (midday BST).

“Caspar needs one more week,” the head coach said, speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

“He’s not going to be ready for tomorrow, but I am very sure that he will be involved in the first game after the break.

“Flynn Downes is OK,” Eckert added, after the midfielder was forced off at half time in the 4-1 win over Bristol City last time out.