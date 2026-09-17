Youngster Dipepa signs new deal

Academy striker Baylee Dipepa has signed a new contract, tying him to the club until at least 2029.

The 19-year-old arrived on the south coast from Port Vale in 2024, having made his senior debut at 16 and amassing 31 appearances for the Valiants in Sky Bet League One and Two.

Making 28 appearances and scoring 14 goals for the Under-21s in an impressive 2024/25, an injury hit campaign last season restricted the England Under-19 international to just 12 appearances, scoring three times for Adam Lallana's side.

Director of Group Talent Strategy Andy Goldie said: "2026 has been a challenging year for Baylee, but one that has undoubtedly helped shape his future and given him a platform to build upon once he returns to full fitness. His application, hunger and desire to return even stronger and, ultimately better than he was before, has been exemplary and we’re all excited to getting him back on the pitch doing what he does best in the very near future.

"Tom Sturdy, Matt Paterson, Joe Brookman, Jack Baldwin and all the staff who have supported Baylee over the past nine months also deserve recognition for their outstanding work and contribution in supporting Baylee’s rehab and deserved reward of a new contract.”