Newman handed professional contract

Southampton Football Club can confirm that youngster Oli Newman has signed a first professional contract.

The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal until at least the summer of 2027, having arrived at Staplewood in 2024.

Spending time in Norwich City's Academy, Saints beat a host of Premier League clubs to secure the signature of the Wales Under-18s international.

Newman made 23 appearances for Andrew Surman's Under-18s last season, registering three assists, but was dealt an injury blow at the end of the campaign which will see him work back to full fitness during the 2026/27 season.

Director of Group Talent Strategy, Andy Goldie said: "Oli's professional contract year is going to look very different to what we had hoped, after suffering a bad injury at the end of last season.

"However, he's demonstrated great determination and commitment to approach this challenge as an opportunity to develop other areas of his game, to hopefully prepare him for a return to game time towards the end of the season."