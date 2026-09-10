Young full-back Davon Gbajumo has signed his first professional contract, penning a two-year deal.

The 18-year-old joined Saints from Peterborough United in the summer of 2025, having previously been spotted at grassroots level by Chelsea.

Director of Group Talent Strategy Andy Goldie said: "Davon had a challenging start to his time at Southampton, but has overcome those injuries and is focusing on earning game time with the Under-21s.

"He's been very consistent with his approach despite the early setbacks, and has remained focused on his development as we hope he can make progress this season."