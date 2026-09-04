The Academy has bolstered its ranks with the signing of goalkeeper Xander Grieves, who joins from Wolverhampton Wanderers signing a two-year contract.

The 17-year-old arrives on the south coast having previously been part of the youth setup at Portsmouth prior to moving to the West Midlands.

Spending time on trial at Staplewood Campus last season, the shot-stopper has also been capped twice at Republic of Ireland Under-17 level.

Securing his move to Saints, Grieves recently travelled with the Men’s First Team to Birmingham for the Sky Bet Championship clash, taking part in the warm-ups alongside Daniel Peretz and George Long.

Commenting on Xander’s arrival, Director of Group Talent Strategy Andy Goldie said: "After impressing on trial last season, Xander joins the Academy to provide additional competition to an already strong goalkeeping pathway.

"He has demonstrated a high level of professionalism and hunger to not only push the other goalkeepers for game time, but also his own development and has been rewarded with some exposure to the First Team environment in recent weeks."