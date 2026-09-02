Saints' youngsters came out on top in an 11-goal thriller at Staplewood Campus on Saturday 29th August to continue their perfect start to the Under-18 Premier League season.

Andrew Surman's side picked up a third win from three in highly entertaining fashion, with five different goal scorers on target to see off the Canaries.

Junior Kuzanga started the goalfest after just two minutes, with Wyatt Comley stunning the visitors with a second just 60 seconds later.

Luke Hawe grabbed a first-half brace, before completing his hat-trick after the restart, while Marley Parry and Tyler Lemon completed the scoring.

On a damp morning in Hampshire, Saints brightened things up almost immediately by taking the lead after just two minutes.

Parry’s bright run to the byline resulted in a clever cut-back to the penalty spot, where Kuzanga swept home a first-time finish into the back of the net.

Before Norwich could recover, a second came as Comley continued the rapid start to proceedings.

Parry was again the provider, supplying the ball for Compley inside the area who dispatched an emphatic strike beyond Lucas Alvarado.

The electric start continued, however, as with just 10 minutes on the clock Surman’s side registered a third.

When Hawe collected the ball 30 yards from goal, the striker drove forward before firing a strike from 25 yards into the bottom corner.

Already staring defeat in the face, Norwich responded just before the 20-minute mark when Kahlil Steele swept Aaron Goodson’s cross into the top right corner in well-taken manner.

The Canaries continued to pressure and were rewarded with a second a little over 10 minutes later, as Reece Wilkes somehow squeezed a free-kick from 25 yards into the bottom corner.

Two minutes later though and Saints added to their cushion, as Parry turned from provider to scorer, beating his man in the box before firing home at the near post.

Luke Hawe took the match ball home (Photo: Craig Hobbs)

A seventh goal of the first half was quick in coming, as Hawe cleverly linked up with Comley to grab his second.

In a last act of a thrilling opening 45 minutes, Goodson setup Steele once again to keep the visitors within two.

Saints had to wait a whole seven minutes after the restart to continue the scoring, as Hawe completed his hat-trick in style by looping a curling strike up and over Alvarado from the left-hand side of the box.

Hawe then picked up an assist by slipping in half-time substitute Lemon who converted from a tight angle to make it seven for the hosts.

With the points secured, Norwich added a last-gasp consolation through Ollie Oldfield, but it did little to dampen a stunning performance from Saints’ youngsters to maintain their 100% start to the season.

Southampton: Clark, Wells, Bowden, Martin, Robinson (Afzal 74’), Sainsbury (Duffy 84’), Nutter (Lovatt 60’), Comley (Lemon 46’), Kuzanga, Parry (Bariami 60’), Hawe.

Subs not used: Moloney, Brockway.

Goals: Kuzanga (2’), Comley (3’), Hawe (10’, 36’, 51’), Parry (33’), Lemon (53’).

Booked: Martin, Sainsbury, Kuzanga.

Norwich: Alvarado, Augusto, Crane, Munikwa, Goodson, Sinclair-Brown (Collins 46’), Wilkes, Oldfield, Roberson (Kipa 46’), Steele (Akarakiri 74’), Edwards (Duffy 62’).

Subs not used: Bullen, Chiakli, Allen.

Goals: Steele (19’, 40’), Wilkes (32’), Oldfield (90+6’),

Booked: Roberson.