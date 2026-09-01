Brilliant Boufal crowned St Mary's' greatest goal

Sofiane Boufal’s dazzling dribble against West Brom has been crowned Southampton’s greatest goal of the club’s first 25 years at St Mary’s Stadium.

Fans have been voting for their favourite goals throughout the month of August on the Saints app, as a straight knockout bracket of 31 match-ups whittled down our 32-goal shortlist.

It's official: the greatest #SaintsFC goal ever scored at St Mary's 🏆



Take a bow, Sofiane Boufal 👏 pic.twitter.com/DtTWZrDWG8 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 31, 2026

Monday’s vote saw Boufal’s solo stunner triumph over Cuco Martina’s rocket from range against Arsenal in the final.

The Moroccan claimed 57% of the vote, taking the overall number of votes to 9,586 over the course of the month.

Agree with the fans’ selections? Check out the final bracket below!