Afzal secures first professional contract

Academy defender Harris Afzal has earned a first professional contract, signing a deal until 2029.

Coming through the ranks at Scottish outfit Queen's Park FC, the left-back signed his first professional contract there and featured on the bench for their Men's First Team in both the league and a Scottish Cup trip to face Rangers at Ibrox.

Having arrived on the south coast, Afzal joined Andrew Surman's Under-18s and has made a solid start to this season, featuring three times in the Under-18 Premier League helping Saints to wins over Norwich and Ipswich.

Director of Group Talent Strategy Andy Goldie said: "Harris has settled into his new environment at Staplewood very well since officially joining us from Queen’s Park this summer and has demonstrated his potential within the Under-18s programme in recent games against Arsenal and Ipswich.

"His energy, competitiveness and drive to perform at his best have been evident, which provides him with a great foundation to continue his development at Staplewood over the coming seasons.”