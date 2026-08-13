Jander Saints' only doubt for Championship opener

Tonda Eckert revealed Caspar Jander could feature for Southampton at Watford in Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship season opener, declaring the German midfielder his only fitness concern.

The 23-year-old has not featured since hobbling out of Saints’ first pre-season friendly at Eastleigh four weeks ago.

Otherwise it’s a fully-fit squad for Eckert to choose from, including new signing Divin Mubama, who arrived on loan from Manchester City this week.

"I think he (Jander) is the only one. We are looking good and strong at the moment," Eckert said.

"Caspar has been out on the pitch today, so I think that will be a late decision to see if we want to risk it for the game for him to play a couple of minutes or push it one week further.

"The rest of the squad looks very good. We haven’t picked up a lot in pre-season, so that’s very positive, and also physically I think we are in a good state now to go into proper 90-minute games."