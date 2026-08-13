Programme subscriptions available for 2026/27

The club’s popular matchday publication, SAINTS, will be continuing as a printed programme for the 2026/27 campaign.

The magazine will continue to host Tonda Eckert’s matchday thoughts as well as feature interviews with Saints players past and present, quizzes, games and opposition analysis.

Even if you’re not a regular visitor to St Mary’s, you don’t have to miss out, with every issue delivered direct to your door with a subscription package.

Subscribe for 2026/27

As per 2025/26, the club will continue to combine midweek programmes with weekend editions should home fixtures fall in the same week, with an estimated 18 league issues provisionally scheduled, subject to rearranged fixtures and participation in cup competitions.

The first programme of the new season will cover our opening home game against Stoke as well as our Carabao Cup tie with West Ham and will be sold to fans at both fixtures.

2025/26 back issues

All of the B5-size 52-page perfect-bound issues will be produced to allow for a mail out on the Friday before a weekend fixture, scheduling permitting, with editions for midweek fixtures dispatched on the day of the game. Subscribers should not expect their editions to arrive pre-match as this is not intended to be a pre-event service.

The price for this treasured collection is £125, including post and packaging, and you can pre-order now from the club’s official publishing partners Ignition Sports Media.

Alternatively, you can spread the cost with a half-season package covering the first 11 league programmes for £75 until the turn of the year.

Saints are back at St Mary's for our first home game of the Sky Bet Championship season against Stoke City on Saturday 22nd August (3pm BST).

Tickets are on general sale now, with hospitality packages also available.

Saints vs Stoke tickets

Hospitality packages