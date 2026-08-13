Ticket windows announced for West Ham Carabao Cup clash

Saints face The Hammers at St Mary's in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday 25th August at 7.45pm BST.

Purchase windows will begin today (Thursday 13th August) at 4pm for Season Ticket holders.

West Ham Tickets

Ticket windows for this fixture are as follows:

Thursday 13th August

4pm - Season Ticket holders will be able to purchase their reserved seat with the option to choose an alternate seat during their exclusive window at a discounted price.

Monday 17th August

12.30pm – Season Ticket holders can purchase up to 5 additional tickets at a discounted price.

Tuesday 18th August

9.30am – 2026/27 Members can purchase up to 6 tickets during their exclusive window at a discounted price.

Wednesday 19th August

9.30am – All fans including Season Ticket holders and Members can now purchase their ticket at the general sale price.

We will be closing the Kingsland Stand (Blocks 29 – 39) for this fixture. Should demand allow, we will incrementally open a block at a time. Those who have Season Tickets in these blocks will need to select alternate seats.

As part of the Season Ticket benefits, there is no booking fee during the Season Ticket holder window.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Season Ticket holder / 2026/27 Member exclusive window pricing:

Adults/18-25/O65: £22.50

Under 18: £10.00

Please note supporters with Membership Plus cannot use their free ticket for this fixture.

General sale pricing:

Adults/18-25/O65: £25

Under 18: £12.50

Hospitality

Hospitality packages are also available for this fixture, with a discount available for Season Ticket holders. Contact the Hospitality team to learn more. Prices include VAT.

Hospitality Package Season Ticket Pricing Non-Season Ticket Pricing Executive Boxes £2,100 £2,340 The Halo £234 £270 Knightwood Lounge £198 £210 Saints Bar £96 £114

Email: [email protected]

Call: 02380 727 768