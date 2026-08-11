Four more home matches available to Members

Saints Members can now purchase their ticket for four more home matches across the 2026/27 season.

As per our article yesterday, our home 2026/27 south coast derby against Portsmouth will go on sale separately from these fixtures next week and therefore is not included in this batch.

With our Championship season beginning this weekend, Saints supporters have plenty more home action to look forward to at St Mary's, with four more fixtures now available to Members.

From 9.30am, 2026/27 Members can secure their seat for a run of matches that includes a mix of weekend and evening football, with Bolton Wanderers, QPR, Derby County and Middlesbrough all set to visit the south coast.

Here's everything you need to know about the four fixtures now available to purchase:

Saints vs Bolton Wanderers | Sat 17th October 3pm KO | Adults from £30 and Juniors from £15.

Saints vs QPR | Sat 31st October 3pm KO | Adults from £30 and Juniors from £15.

Saints vs Derby County | Sat 21st November 12.30pm KO | Adults from £30 and Juniors from £15.

Saints vs Middlesbrough | Fri 27th November 7.45pm KO | Adults from £35 and Juniors from £20.

Members unlock fixtures first

Not every match is one you can make, but you know the ones you do not want to miss.

A 2026/27 Saints Membership is for those matches. All Membership tiers give you first access to home tickets in a Member exclusive window, plus priority access for away and cup matches. You’ll also receive discounts on selected fixtures across the season, alongside other benefits.

Our Membership Plus tiers will provide you with even more value, giving you a free ticket for two matches across the season as well as adults receiving a £10 Saints Store Voucher.

2026/27 Memberships