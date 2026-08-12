Jake Vallance signs first professional contract

Academy defender Jake Vallance has put pen to paper on a first professional contract.

A boyhood Saints supporter who joined the club from Basingstoke Town in 2024, the versatile defender made 25 Under-18 Premier League appearances last season as well as four for Adam Lallana's Under-21s in Premier League 2.

Continuing his rapid rise from grassroots football, the 17-year-old also earned a first Scotland Under-19 cap in a standout campaign.

Director of Group Talent Strategy Andy Goldie said: "From grassroots football to making his Under-21s and international debuts within 18-months highlights the incredible journey Jake has been on since joining the Academy.

"Now signing his first professional contract at his childhood club will understandably feel like a fairytale for him and his family, however, his progress has been built on humility, openness and desire to learn, and strong daily behaviours and standards, all of which will continue to give him the best chance of maximising the next three years."