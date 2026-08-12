Hansel Adjei-Afriyie pens pro deal

Academy defender Hansel Adjei-Afriyie has signed his first professional contract, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

A Saint since the age of seven, Adjei-Afriyie has now committed his future to the club, having made 25 appearances for both the Under-18s and Under-21s last season.

Despite only being 18, the right-back featured 14 times for Adam Lallana's Under-21s in 2025/26 across Premier League 2, Premier League International Cup and National League Cup.

Director of Group Talent Strategy Andy Goldie said: "Hansel's infectious personality and hunger to impress and compete every session deservedly earned him the opportunity to break into the Under-21s squad last season, where he held his own.

"Now the challenge for him is to continue to develop the aspects of his game that will elevate his performances to the next level, and rewarding him with his first professional contract affords him that opportunity."