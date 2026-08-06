Oscar Abbotson secures first professional contract

Goalkeeper Oscar Abbotson has put pen to paper on his first professional contract, signing a deal until 2029.

Joining Southampton from Queens Park Rangers in 2022, the 17-year-old has already had a taste of senior football with a loan spell at Wimborne Town last season.

The Wales Under-19 international, who has also spent time training with the Men’s First Team, made 10 appearances across both the Under-18s and Under-21s last season, prior to his successful loan move.

Director of Group Talent Strategy Andy Goldie said: “Oscar has continued to make steady progress in his development as a scholar, making the most of the opportunities presented to him with the Under-21s, his first loan experience and at international level with Wales, and he has now given himself a platform to continue to build on this momentum over the coming years with his first professional contract.

“Gaining more senior experience on loan, whilst competing with the other goalkeepers every day at Staplewood, is a great blend for him to do that this season and we look forward to supporting his progress."