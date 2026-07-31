Dobson-Ventura pens new contract

Youngster Tommy Dobson-Ventura has signed a new contract, keeping him at the club until at least the summer of 2027.

At the club since the age of eight, the defender captained Adam Lallana’s Under-21s last season, making 25 appearances in total.

Rewarded for an excellent Premier League 2 campaign, the 19-year-old is currently in Germany with the Men’s First Team as part of the pre-season training camp.

Making the step 🆙



A catch up after a good week for Tommy Dobson-Ventura: pic.twitter.com/2jf8E1In4a — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 31, 2026

Commenting on his new deal, Dobson-Ventura said: "Feels really nice, a big relief; it shows the club’s trust in me and it’s a good platform to kick on.

"[This club is] my whole life, I don’t know any better and don’t know any worse - I just love it here.

"I feel like last season was a very good season for me, I feel like I kicked on and was very happy with how it went and now, just getting opportunities and doing what I can to show what I can do with the first team and see where it goes from there."

Director of Group Talent Strategy Andy Goldie said: "“For such a young age, Tommy possesses great leadership qualities and role models the highest professional standards in everything he does. This has not only supported his continued development and performances over the past three seasons, but those around him every day in training.

"This contract extension has not only been earned but provides him with the opportunity to build on the First Team experiences he has already had whilst on loan and we look forward to supporting that next step of his journey."