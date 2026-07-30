Six Saints fixtures selected for Sky Sports coverage

Six Southampton fixtures have been selected for live TV coverage by Sky Sports, confirming Saints’ Sky Bet Championship schedule through to the end of the calendar year.

First up, the south coast derby at home to Portsmouth, already pencilled in for Sunday 11th October (midday BST), will be live on Sky Sports Football.

Three games in November have also been selected, starting with the midweek trip to West Brom, which remains on Tuesday 3rd November but will now kick off at 8pm GMT, live on Sky Sports Football.

The home clash with Derby on Saturday 21st November will be an early kick-off, 12.30pm GMT, live on Sky Sports+.

The following weekend, the visit of Middlesbrough to St Mary’s has been brought forward to Friday 27th November (8pm GMT), live on Sky Sports Football.

Two home fixtures against relegated clubs will be televised live in December, with Burnley travelling to SO14 on Wednesday 9th December, as previously scheduled, for an 8pm GMT kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football.

Also on the same channel will be the visit of West Ham on Tuesday 29th December, with this match given a later kick-off of 8.15pm GMT.

For the full updated schedule, with all Championship broadcast selections now set up to and including the New Year’s Day clash with Cardiff at St Mary’s (3pm GMT), visit our Fixtures page.

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