Southampton FC Women will begin the 2026/27 Barclays Women's Super League 2 season with an away trip to Durham.

The club’s fixtures for the upcoming campaign were released today, with Saints facing one of their longest away journeys on the opening day.

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Simon Parker's side will follow their season opener with their first home game of the season against Ipswich Town on Sunday 13th September, before facing another long trip North against Sunderland the following weekend.

Before the winter break, Saints will conclude their 2026 league games against newly promoted Wolves on Sunday 20th December, with an away trip to fellow promoted side Watford kicking off 2027 on Sunday 10th January.

Saints will wrap up the season at home against recently relegated side Leicester City, with the WSL's final round of fixtures to be determined across the weekend of the 7th-9th May 2027.

Our full WSL2 fixture list for 2026/27 is as follows:

September

Sun 6 Durham (a)

Sun 13 Ipswich Town (h)

Sun 20 Sunderland (a)

Sun 27 Nottingham Forest (h)*

October

Sun 4 Bristol City (a)

Sun 25 Leicester City (a)

November

Sun 8 Sheffield United (h)*

Sun 15 Burnley (a)

December

Sun 20 Wolverhampton Wanderers (h)

January

Sun 10 Watford (a)

Sun 24 Newcastle United (a)

Wed 27 Bristol City (h)

Sun 31 Burnley (h)*

February

Sun 7 Sheffield United (a)

Sun 14 Newcastle United (h)

March

Sun 14 Nottingham Forest (a)

Sun 21 Watford (h)

Sun 28 Durham (h)

April

Sun 4 Wolverhampton Wanderers (a)

Sun 11 Sunderland (h)

May

Sun 2 Ipswich Town (a)

Fri 7 - Sun 9 Leicester City (h)

Please note, fixtures remain subject to change.

*Fixtures to be played at St Mary's Stadium. All other home fixtures will be played at Eastleigh's Silverlake Stadium.

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