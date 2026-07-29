Women seal Libbi McInnes signing

Southampton FC Women are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Libbi McInnes, following her departure from WSL2 rivals Sunderland.

An attack-minded midfielder, McInnes rose through the ranks at her childhood club and made 74 senior appearances after receiving her debut as a 15-year-old in 2020.

Highly thought of in the North East, the 21-year-old won Sunderland’s Young Player of the Year and Goal of the Season awards, as well as the Supporters’ Young Player of the Year trophy, in the 2024/25 season.

Now venturing down to the South Coast for the next step of her career, McInnessaid: “I loved every minute of my time at Sunderland, but it’s time for a new change, a new challenge, and I’m excited to get going.

“I like to make things happen going forwards but I also like the side off the ball, getting stuck in. I’m really looking forward to the season and hopefully starting in a good way."