Women welcome Laura Hughes as fourth summer signing

Southampton FC Women are delighted to announce the permanent signing of midfielder Laura Hughes, following her departure from Melbourne City FC, subject to international clearance.

The Australia and Wales international, who has been capped for both countries but now represents Cymru, joins after signing off her time in the A-League with a double-winning season.

In her last three campaigns with Melbourne City, Hughes helped them finish first in the regular season on each occasion before finally adding a coveted A-League Grand Final success in the most recent year.

With over 120 senior appearances in a career that has included a year in Iceland alongside her native exploits, the 25-year-old central midfielder arrives in England with success and experience under her belt.

After touching down on the south coast, Hughes said: “I’ve wanted to play in England for a long time, it’s a really competitive league so I’m looking forward to that new challenge with Southampton.”