Back Southampton FC Women throughout the 2026/27 campaign, with Season Tickets now on sale.

For the new season, Saints will play eight home league fixtures at Eastleigh FC’s Silverlake Stadium, with three matches taking place at St Mary’s Stadium.

Supporters can choose between an eight-match Season Ticket covering every fixture at Silverlake Stadium, a three-match Season Ticket that includes all three matches at St Mary’s, or combine both packages to cover all 11 fixtures, giving supporters flexible options at different price points.

Buy Season Ticket

Purchasing both Season Ticket packages works out at £7.72 per match, a saving of around 23% against purchasing each game individually.

Supporters who purchase both the Silverlake and St Mary’s Season Tickets can also claim an additional ticket for each of the three St Mary’s matches.

Under-18s Season Tickets will be completely free for both Season Ticket options.

The three fixtures at St Mary’s will be:

Sunday 27th September - Nottingham Forest

Sunday 8th November – Sheffield United

Saturday 31st January – Burnley

8-Match Silverlake Stadium Season Ticket

Secure your seat for all eight Barclays WSL2 fixtures at Silverlake Stadium.

Adults: £60

Under 18s: FREE

3-Match St Mary’s Stadium Season Ticket

Includes entry to all three Barclays WSL2 matches at St Mary’s Stadium.

Adults: £25

Under 18s: FREE

Buy Season Ticket

Matchday tickets

Individual match tickets will also be available throughout the season:

Adults: £10

Under 18s: £4

Silverlake Parking

Season-long parking at Silverlake Stadium is available for £30.

Match-by-match parking, where available, will be £5.

As was trialled during the 2025/26 Season, alcoholic beverages are allowed within the stands for Women's matches. Based on feedback during the trial, we have implemented "No Alcohol Zones" at both St Mary's and Silverlake (Silverlake - West Stand Blocks 1 & 2, St Mary's - Blocks 1, 2 & 3). Please select this option during purchase, or let the Ticket Office know beforehand if phoning.