Women's 2026/27 Subway Players Cup fixtures confirmed

Southampton FC Women's group stage fixtures for the Subway Players Cup have been confirmed.

With the competition renamed and restructured from last season, the new format will see Saints compete in a Swiss-style league format, with fixtures drawn by region.

This structure guarantees a minimum of six matches and is designed to increase playing opportunities for players not involved in European competition which ensures they are not underloaded and playing too few matches.

Simon Parker's side will face West Ham United, Bristol City, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Saints' three home games for this competition will be played at the Silverlake Stadium, with the matches scheduled as follows:

September

Wed 30 West Ham (a) - 7pm, Chigwell Construction Stadium

October

Sun 18 Bristol City (a) - 3pm, Robins High Performance Centre

Wed 21 Crystal Palace (h) - 7pm, Silverlake Stadium

November

Sun 01 Leicester (h) - 2pm, Silverlake Stadium

Sun 22 Ipswich (a) - 2pm, Jobserve Community Stadium

December

Wed 16 Brighton (h) - 7pm, Silverlake Stadium

Full ticket information will be released in due course.