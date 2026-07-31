Women capture experienced Moloney

Southampton FC Women have captured the signing of Republic of Ireland international Grace Moloney.

The goalkeeper arrives on the south coast from the north east, following fellow summer signing Libbi McInnes in joining from WSL2 rivals Sunderland.

Making over 80 appearances in the WSL with Reading, the 33-year-old spent time on loan at Aston Villa and London City Lionesses before making the switch to the capital permanent in 2023.

Two seasons followed at London City before heading north, with Moloney now returning south to further bolster Simon Parker’s goalkeeping unit.