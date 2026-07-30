Women bolster ranks with Niamh Murphy signing

Southampton FC Women are delighted to announce the permanent signing of full-back Niamh Murphy.

The 23-year-old defender, who can play on either side, joins the club after spending four years at former WSL2 opponents Blackburn Rovers.

The Scotland youth international began her career in the youth ranks at Manchester United before experiencing senior football at Rovers, initially on loan before earning a permanent move in 2023.

Murphy has over 50 appearances in the second tier to her name already and, after recovering from an ACL injury in 2025, she now heads to the south coast for a reunion with former manager Simon Parker.

After sealing her Southampton move, Murphy said: "It's really exciting, I've really enjoyed my first week and I can't wait to get going.

"I've worked with Simon before and I like the way he manages his teams so I'm looking forward to being part of that again. I'm excited for the league to start and to get going again now."