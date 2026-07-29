Women sign goalkeeper Alina Santos

Southampton FC Women are delighted to announce the permanent signing of goalkeeper Alina Santos.

The New Zealand international shot-stopper has signed her first professional contract upon joining the club, after graduating from the University of Denver where she impressed in the American college system.

During that time, she made her international debut for New Zealand, where she worked closely with Saints’ former goalkeeping coach Will Britt as the Football Ferns clinched qualification for the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

After moving to England for the next step of her career, Santos said: “I’m really looking forward to being here, I want to make a mark coming in new to this level.

“I feel like this is a great environment for me to grow as a player and as a person as well.”