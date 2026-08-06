Broghan Sewell signs first professional contract

Defender Broghan Sewell has signed his first professional contract, penning a three-year deal.

The 17-year-old arrived at Southampton from Chelsea in the summer of 2023, and has already amassed 48 appearances for the Under-18s, as well as making a Premier League 2 debut with the Under-21s in September last year.

Capped by Northern Ireland at youth level, Sewell will now continue his development at Staplewood Campus and push for more game time with Adam Lallana’s Under-21s in 2026/27.

Director of Group Talent Strategy Andy Goldie said: “Broghan has continued to build on a successful few years since joining the Academy, culminating in a call up to Northern Ireland Under-21s last season, and now earning his first professional contract. These moments are always special for everyone who has contributed to a player’s journey, but this one holds even greater pride for Broghan, his family, and everyone in the Academy.

“He now has Under-21s football in his sights this season and I’m sure he’ll continue to push as hard as he can to grab this and the many other opportunities presented to him.”