We’re kicking off your matchday this Sunday with the launch of our brand new, fun-packed show, Early Doors!

Hosted by Tom Deacon and Saints legend Matt Le Tissier, the fast-paced, 45-minute programme will be coming to you on home weekend matchdays from St Mary’s, featuring all sorts of entertaining features, games and special guests, while spotlighting local teams and charities in the community.

Men’s First Team star Flynn Downes and former Saints ace James Beattie will be joining Tom and Matt this weekend, while Sholing FC will be our guest club – and they'll be looking to win a donation from the club to our charity of the week, Yellow Door , in our end-of-show game.

The light-hearted show is the perfect way to kick off your matchday and will be broadcast in the official Saints app first, from 8am on Sunday. So make sure you download the app and come along and have a laugh with us on Early Doors!

