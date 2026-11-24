St Mary’s has enjoyed fantastic attendances so far this season, and we would like to start by saying a huge thank you to all our supporters for the incredible backing you have shown the team.

Your passion, commitment and support make a real difference, both on and off the pitch, and play a huge part in creating the atmosphere that makes St Mary’s such a special place. We are incredibly grateful for the way you continue to get behind the team.

As we look ahead to facing Middlesbrough at St Mary's on Friday 27th November (8pm kick-off), we are anticipating an exciting evening of football under the lights.

We want everyone to enjoy the occasion and ask all supporters to play their part in ensuring the matchday experience is safe and enjoyable for everyone.

Following incidents during our previous meeting with Middlesbrough, both inside and outside the stadium, we would ask supporters to be mindful of their behaviour and considerate of those around them.

On that occasion, pyrotechnics were used both inside and outside the ground. While we know these incidents do not reflect the behaviour of the vast majority of our fans, such actions can have serious consequences, put the safety of others at risk and are unacceptable.

We want everyone attending Friday's fixture to enjoy the occasion and would remind supporters that the possession or use of pyrotechnics, including flares and smoke devices, is a criminal offence. Throwing objects or engaging in anti-social behaviour can also result in serious consequences, including arrest, prosecution and club banning orders.

We would hate to see any supporter face these consequences and ask everyone to help us ensure Friday passes safely and without incident.

Road closures

In addition to our standard road closures, the following roads will be closed from 6pm.

Marine Parade

Melbourne Street

Britannia Road

Part of Belvidere Road

We encourage supporters travelling to the stadium to plan their journeys accordingly, allow additional time and follow any instructions provided by police and stewards.

The club have been and will continue to work closely with Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, our stadium safety teams and other relevant authorities to help ensure everyone can enjoy the fixture safely.

We ask supporters to follow the guidance of stewards and police, and to report any concerns or incidents to the nearest member of staff.

Above all, we want Friday night to be about the football, the atmosphere and getting behind the team. The support you have shown us throughout the season has been fantastic, and we want to see that continue.

So bring the noise, get behind the lads and help create an atmosphere we can all be proud of. By looking out for one another and acting responsibly, we can make sure St Mary's remains a fantastic place for everyone to enjoy their football.

More details about your pre-match entertainment and offers, including a day-time discount in The Dell, will be released Thursday.