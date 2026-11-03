How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Saints

Saints take on West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns tonight at 8pm. For those fans not making the journey, there are multiple ways to enjoy this fixture.

Live on Saints Play

Fans in the UK can catch the game live on Sky Sports. But for supporters outside of the UK*, you can watch the game live on Saints Play.

Buy a match pass for £10

A recurring Monthly Audio Pass is also available for all supporters for just £5. This auto-renews every month until cancelled and it gives you the option to listen to every home, away and cup match live.

Monthly Audio Pass

Click the links to access the Saints Play FAQ and terms and conditions.

*Video passes only available in unsold territories.