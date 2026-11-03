Published:
Men's Team

How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Saints

Written by
SFC Media
2026-27/Miscellaneous/SaintsPlay-MatchbyMatch-westbrom_c0vvrv

Saints take on West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns tonight at 8pm. For those fans not making the journey, there are multiple ways to enjoy this fixture.

Live on Saints Play

Fans in the UK can catch the game live on Sky Sports. But for supporters outside of the UK*, you can watch the game live on Saints Play.

Buy a match pass for £10

A recurring Monthly Audio Pass is also available for all supporters for just £5. This auto-renews every month until cancelled and it gives you the option to listen to every home, away and cup match live.

Monthly Audio Pass

Click the links to access the Saints Play FAQ and terms and conditions.

*Video passes only available in unsold territories.

Related

2026-27/Matchdays/20261024 West Ham United vs Southampton/MW_WestHam_Southampton_076_jv13fj

Match Pack: West Brom vs Saints

Men's Team
2026-27/Miscellaneous/MW_Southampton_Bolton_158_jwofih

Larin and Jander to be assessed

Men's Team