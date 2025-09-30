Published:
Saints Play

How to watch Sheffield Utd vs Saints

Written by
SFC Media
2023-24/SaintsPlay/Saints_Play_fq53hw

The away end will be in full voice and it's being shown on Sky Sports in the UK, but for worldwide Saints supporters you can watch tonight's match on Saints Play anywhere in the world outside of the UK.

Buy a match pass for £10

Buy a Seasonal Video Pass

Live audio of every home, away and cup match is available for £50, with a recurring Monthly Audio Pass available for just £5.

Seasonal Audio Pass

Click the links to access the Saints Play FAQ and terms and conditions.

Related

2025-26/Matchdays/20250923 Liverpool vs Southampton Carabao Cup/MW_Liverpool_Southampton_092_my7zvs

Match Pack: Sheffield United vs Saints

Men's Team
2025-26/Matchdays/20250927 Southampton v Middlesbrough/CM_Southampton_v_Middlesbrough_068_fzzbby

Fellows: We're going to have to dig in

Men's Team