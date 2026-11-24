Saints travel to Bramall Lane this evening to take on Sheffield United for a 7.45pm kick-off. For those not making the journey, you can stream the game live with Saints Play.

UK supporters can watch live on Sky Sports+. International supporters can also follow the action live on Saints Play, with video passes available for £10 worldwide, excluding the UK and Nordic countries.

Video Passes

A recurring Monthly Audio Pass is also available for all supporters for just £5. This auto-renews every month until cancelled and it gives you the option to listen to every home, away and cup match live.

Monthly Audio Pass

Click the links to access the Saints Play FAQ and terms and conditions.