How to watch Saints vs Bristol City

The Robins make the trip to St Mary’s on Saturday 12th September, with kick-off at 3pm.

Want to join us at St Mary's? There is still a limited number of tickets available to purchase with prices starting from £30 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

Bristol City Tickets

Can't make this match? For selected countries outside of the UK, you can watch live with Saints Play with a £10 match pass.

Bristol Match Pass

A recurring Monthly Audio Pass is available for just £5. This auto-renews every month until cancelled and it gives you the option to listen to every home, away and cup match live.

Monthly Audio Pass

Click the links to access the Saints Play FAQ and terms and conditions.