How to watch Saints U21s vs Real Madrid

You've still got the chance to join over 10,000 fans at St Mary's on Wednesday as our Under-21s take on Spanish giants Real Madrid, with Under-18s going free and the match also to be shown live on Saints Play.

With tickets just £7 for adults, enjoy Premier League International Cup action under the lights alongside 10,000 other fans

For those unable to make it to St Mary's, the clash will be shown live on Saints Play for free, with fans able to watch on both southamptonfc.com and the official Saints app.

