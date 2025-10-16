Make the most of your half term: Watch Saints Under-21s vs Real Madrid
This match, taking place at St Mary's on Wednesday 29th October and kicking off at 7pm, is now available for everyone to buy at just £7 for Adults and completely FREE for Under-18s.
Tonda Eckert’s side are unbeaten so far this season in the PL2, winning four of their six matches and scoring 16 goals in the process. Two of the world's most prestigious academies face off in the Premier League International Cup, make sure you don't miss out.
All match ticket purchasers will be entered into a draw to win not only a signed Saints shirt, but also a Real Madrid shirt signed by their first team, including Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior.
Buy Now
With the match taking place during school half term, it's the perfect opportunity for a family day out. With Under-18 tickets being completely free and plenty for you to do to make sure your matchday isn't just the 90 minutes on the pitch.
LEVEL1 - Open seven days a week, it's wall-to-wall entertainment and maximum fun. Bring it on, book now.
The Dell - Grab a bite or enjoy a drink, The Dell has something for everyone. Book a table today.
Fan Zone Entertainment - Enjoy live performances alongside food and drink in the build up to kick off.
Stadium Tours - See the stadium through the eyes of the players, the staff, and the legends who made it home. We'll be running two tours on the day, so book now to secure your place.