Make the most of your half term: Watch Saints Under-21s vs Real Madrid

This match, taking place at St Mary's on Wednesday 29th October and kicking off at 7pm, is now available for everyone to buy at just £7 for Adults and completely FREE for Under-18s.

Tonda Eckert’s side are unbeaten so far this season in the PL2, winning four of their six matches and scoring 16 goals in the process. Two of the world's most prestigious academies face off in the Premier League International Cup, make sure you don't miss out.

All match ticket purchasers will be entered into a draw to win not only a signed Saints shirt, but also a Real Madrid shirt signed by their first team, including Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior.

With the match taking place during school half term, it's the perfect opportunity for a family day out. With Under-18 tickets being completely free and plenty for you to do to make sure your matchday isn't just the 90 minutes on the pitch.