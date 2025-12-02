Published:
Under-21s

How to watch Saints U21s vs Monaco

Written by
SFC Media
2025-26/U21s/Matchdays/20251029 Southampton vs Real Madrid/SFC-2_FINAL_pwfcd0

Saints' youngsters are back in Premier League International Cup action as Monaco head to the south coast in Group A, here's how you can watch.

With tickets just £5 for adults and FREE for Under-18s, enjoy cup action under the lights at Eastleigh's Silverlake Stadium as Adam Lallana's side look to maintain their unbeaten start in the competition.

Drawing 1-1 with Spanish giants Real Madrid in October, Saints will look to build on their encouraging start in Group A by adding three points to their tally.

For those unable to make it to the match the clash will be shown live on Saints Play for free, with fans able to watch on both southamptonfc.com and the official Saints app.

