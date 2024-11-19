Published:
Men's Team

Hit the crossbar at the Liverpool fixture for hospitality prize

Written by
SFC Media
MicrosoftTeams-image_14_1_zkmg7w

Enter our competition on the Saints App to be given the chance of hitting the crossbar at St Mary's for Knightwood Lounge hospitality tickets for our Carabao Cup Quarter Final clash.

Saints supporters attending the Liverpool Premier League fixture on Sunday 24th November can win the opportunity to hit the crossbar at half-time.

Three participants will be picked from the competition which can be entered through the Saints App. Entrants will have two attempts to hit the crossbar to win.

Thanks to our sponsors Eight Wealth Management, the prize will be two tickets to our Knightwood Lounge for the Carabao Cup Quarter Final againstLiverpool on Wednesday 18th December. With the potential of three winners, simply hit the crossbar to win your pair of tickets.

Entries will close on Friday 22nd November at 12:00, subject to the following terms and conditions.

Enter Here

Related

play

09:43

2024-25/Press Conferences/20241108 Press Conference/20241108_SFC_Press_011_gagutr

Press Conference (part two): Martin previews Liverpool

Men's Team
play

15:39

2024-25/Press Conferences/20241108 Press Conference/20241108_SFC_Press_006_klfert

Press Conference (part one): Martin on Liverpool showdown

Men's Team