Hit the crossbar at the Liverpool fixture for hospitality prize

Enter our competition on the Saints App to be given the chance of hitting the crossbar at St Mary's for Knightwood Lounge hospitality tickets for our Carabao Cup Quarter Final clash.

Saints supporters attending the Liverpool Premier League fixture on Sunday 24th November can win the opportunity to hit the crossbar at half-time.

Three participants will be picked from the competition which can be entered through the Saints App. Entrants will have two attempts to hit the crossbar to win.

Thanks to our sponsors Eight Wealth Management, the prize will be two tickets to our Knightwood Lounge for the Carabao Cup Quarter Final againstLiverpool on Wednesday 18th December. With the potential of three winners, simply hit the crossbar to win your pair of tickets.

Entries will close on Friday 22nd November at 12:00, subject to the following terms and conditions.

Enter Here