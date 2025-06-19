Southampton’s two representatives at this summer’s UEFA European Under-21 Championship are on course for a potential semi-final showdown.

Mateus Fernandes and Ronnie Edwards have both safely navigated through the group stages of the tournament with Portugal and England respectively, with attention now turning to the knockout phase this Saturday.

Fernandes helped Portugal top a challenging Group C, as they finished ahead of fellow qualifiers France, with the Saints midfielder starting in the 0-0 draw between the two nations and also Tuesday’s comfortable 4-0 win against Georgia.

Portugal will now face the Netherlands, who were runners-up behind Denmark in Group D, on Saturday (5pm BST) in the first of the quarter-finals.

That game will be followed at 8pm BST by England’s quarter-final against Group A winners Spain.

Lee Carsley’s team were beaten 2-1 by Germany on Wednesday night, meaning they finished in second place behind their opponents, following their earlier win against Czech Republic and draw with Slovenia.

So far, Saints defender Edwards has been an unused substitute for the Young Lions, but will be hoping to see action as the tournament now reaches crunch time.

The winners of those two quarter-finals ties will then meet in the semi-finals, meaning a potential clash between the two Saints players.

