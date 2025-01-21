Grønbæk targets goals and assists

Albert Grønbæk wants to bring goals and assists to the Southampton attack after joining on loan from Rennes for the remainder of the season.

The 23-year-old Denmark international has racked up some impressive numbers in his fledgling career to date, including 30 goals in 87 appearances for Bodø/Glimt, where he twice won the Norwegian league title and played in the UEFA Europa League.

An attacking midfielder, Grønbæk spoke of how he can contribute to his new club as he addressed the Saints fans for the first time at his Staplewood unveiling.

“I’m a dynamic player, playing either as a No 8 or No 10, can play on the wing as well, likes to have the ball," he said. "I think they (the fans) will see a dynamic player who likes to press, to run, to do good for the team and hopefully get involved in goals and assists. I think No 8 or No 10 is what suits me best.

“I think I know myself very well and know what I can bring to the team. Hopefully I can bring my experience and the way I can combine with other players to make the other players better. That’s the main target, and then of course to get involved in goals and assists.

“I’m just so excited. It’s a big club and I think the playing style is suiting me very well, so I’m just very pleased to be here.”

Grønbæk, who has six caps for Denmark, revealed a recent game between Rennes and Marseille led to a conversation with former Saint Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, his international teammate, about the prospect of a move to St Mary’s.

“We played against each other in Ligue 1, not a long time long ago,” he added. “I spoke to him and he only had good things to say, so that’s also a nice thing when you come as a new player and you already know a little bit of the background and everything, so only good vibes.

“I just want to play football, that’s why I’m here, that’s what I love to do, so I’m just very excited.”