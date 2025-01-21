Saints sign Grønbæk on loan

Southampton Football Club is delighted to confirm the loan signing of Danish international attacking midfielder Albert Grønbæk from Rennes, subject to international clearance.

The 23-year-old, who has six caps for his country, has joined on loan for the remainder of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Grønbæk began his professional career with AGF in his homeland, moving to Bodø/Glimt in 2022 where he won two Norwegian league titles and scored an impressive 30 goals in 87 appearances in all competitions, including the UEFA Europa League.

With eight goals in 16 games at the start of the following season, he made the move to France last summer for a significant fee, making his senior debut for Denmark in September and scoring against Serbia on his second cap.

On joining Southampton, Albert Grønbæk said: “I’m just so excited. It’s a big club and I think the playing style is suiting me very well, so I’m just very pleased to be here.

“The facilities are very good and the stadium looks incredible. It’s even bigger and better when you come in person, so I’m just so excited to play there. I’m proud to be here.”